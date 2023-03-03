UrduPoint.com

EU Announces $865 Mn For Ocean Protection In 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 12:10 AM

EU announces $865 mn for ocean protection in 2023

Panama City, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The European Union on Wednesday announced it would dedicate 816.5 million Euros ($865 million) to ocean conservation in 2023.

At the Our Ocean global conference in Panama, the EU confirmed its "strong commitment to protect, restore and take care of the ocean" backed by funding of 816.5 million euros this year.

"The ocean is part of who we are, and it is our shared responsibility," EU environment, oceans and fisheries commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius said in a statement.

Political and business leaders, environmental activists and academics were gathered in Panama City for two days of talks on how best to deal with multiple threats facing the world's oceans -- from climate change and pollution to overfishing and mining.

Covering three-quarters of the Earth, the oceans are home to 80 percent of all life on the planet, and provide nourishment for more than three billion people as well as a crucial avenue for global trade.

Topics on the Our Ocean agenda include expanding marine protected areas (MPAs), assuring a sustainable ocean-derived "blue economy", and reducing stressors on an invaluable but at-risk resource.

Related Topics

World Business European Union Panama City Panama All From Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

American University of Sharjah to showcase climate ..

American University of Sharjah to showcase climate credentials in lead-up to COP ..

17 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Blinken-Lavrov Direct Talks at G20 Min ..

UN Welcomes Blinken-Lavrov Direct Talks at G20 Ministerial - Spokesman

23 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Austin Will Depart This Weekend for ..

Pentagon Says Austin Will Depart This Weekend for Trip to Jordan, Egypt, Israel

23 minutes ago
 UN expert decries 'catastrophic' cuts in food aid ..

UN expert decries 'catastrophic' cuts in food aid for Rohingya Muslims in Bangla ..

23 minutes ago
 210 civilians killed in 24 days of Somaliland clas ..

210 civilians killed in 24 days of Somaliland clashes

24 minutes ago
 Maryam slams IK for striking "cruel deal" with IMF ..

Maryam slams IK for striking "cruel deal" with IMF

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.