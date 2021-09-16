EU chief pledges extra 100 mn euros in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Strasbourg, France, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday vowed to boost humanitarian aid to Afghanistan as she pledged the 27-nation bloc stands "by the Afghan people".

"We must do everything to avert the real risk that is out there of a major famine and humanitarian disaster.

And we will do our part, we will increase again, humanitarian aid for Afghanistan by 100 million Euros," von der Leyen said in her annual State of the European Union address.