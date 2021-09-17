European stocks climb at open after US gains

London, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Europe's main stock markets advanced at the open on Thursday, as investors took their cue from a strong performance on Wall Street.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.4 percent to 7,047.18 points, compared with Wednesday's close.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 won almost 0.6 percent to stand at 6,621.61 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.3 percent to 15,666.94.