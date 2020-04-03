Eurozone economy took record hit in March: IHS Markit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :business activity in the 19-nation eurozone suffered a record fall in March and hit an historic low, according to the PMI index published on Friday by analysts IHS Markit.

The IHS purchasing managers index for the month was 29.7 -- down from Markit's first estimate for March of 31.4 and well below the level in February of 51.6 points, before the coronavirus epidemic crippled the European economy.