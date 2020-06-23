UrduPoint.com
Ex-France Forward Jeremy Menez Signs For Serie B Side Reggina

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Former France international Jeremy Menez will return to Italy after signing a three-year deal on Tuesday with newly-promoted Serie B side Reggina.

"Menez is here," the club from Reggio Calabria in the south of Italy said in a video posted on Twitter.

The 33-year-old forward, who played for France 24 times, started his career at French club Sochaux in 2004 before joining Monaco two years later.

He won two Ligue 1 titles during a three-year spell with Paris Saint-Germain from 2011 to 2014.

He returns to Italy where he played for Roma from 2008-2011 and AC Milan from 2014-2016, followed by a season in Bordeaux and stints in Turkey and Mexico.

Last year Menez returned to France, playing for a season with second-division Paris FC.

