Exports Resume From Gaza As Israel Eases Blockade

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 03:50 PM

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Trucks carrying clothes and fabric rolled out of the Palestinian enclave of Gaza on Monday as Israel lifted some restrictions it had imposed during last month's conflict.

The crowded Mediterranean territory, home to around two million Palestinians, has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.

The resumption of some trade and the postal service came one month after a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas to end an 11-day conflict.

An AFP reporter Monday saw trucks loaded with fabric go through the Kerem Shalom crossing while Palestinians in the Gaza Strip reported that some mail also had been allowed in.

On Sunday, the Israeli military body that administers civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories, COGAT, said it will allow the "limited export" of farm produce from Gaza.

Extra restrictions since intense violence last month has meant Gaza's farmers have been unable to export goods as usual, creating a glut of produce such as tomatoes and strawberries, causing prices to tumble.

