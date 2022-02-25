Federate States of Micronesia breaks ties with Russia over Ukraine war

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The Federated States of Micronesia severed diplomatic ties with Russia on Friday over its "unambiguously villainous" invasion of Ukraine, warning they would only be reopened if Moscow displayed a "love" of humanity.

"The Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) has conveyed to the Russian Federation that diplomatic relations between our two countries have been severed," the government said in a statement.