UrduPoint.com

First Humanitarian Flight To Kabul Marks 'turning Point' In Crisis: WFP

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:20 PM

First humanitarian flight to Kabul marks 'turning point' in crisis: WFP

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The return of humanitarian flights since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is a turning point in the crisis as much-needed relief items were flown in, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) said Tuesday.

More than 90 per cent of families are struggling to find enough to eat, and with winter fast approaching, aid agencies have been "scrambling to meet massive needs before it is too late", said WFP spokesperson, Tomson Phiri, who was speaking from Geneva.

The WFP-led Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) has completed three cargo flights since the reopening of the air link to Kabul on 12 September, bringing in medical supplies on behalf of the World Health Organization (WHO).

This has enabled "humanitarian responders and much-needed relief items to reach desperate Afghans in multiple locations across the country". Prior to this UNHAS has connected Islamabad, Pakistan, to the Afghan towns of Mazar-i-Sharif, Kandahar and Herat, since 29 August, Phiri said.

Through its six field offices across the country, WFP has been stepping up its operations. Food convoys have been moving across the country and in August alone "more than 400,000 people received assistance".

However, to "avert a humanitarian catastrophe, much more is needed", Phiri said. "WFP needs to reach nine million people a month by November if it is to meet its planned target of 14 million?by the end of 2021".

To keep the air services going, $30 million is needed on top of the $200 million needed to replenish the food pipeline and transport supplies into the country before the winter sets in, the WFP spokesperson said.? According to Phiri, since the beginning of 2021, WFP has assisted more than 6.4 million people, including 470,000 internally displaced people.

Among those are 170,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women and 750,000 young children who need treatment for malnutrition, or who risk becoming malnourished. WFP has also deployed an additional 34 mobile health teams since the beginning of August, adding up to a total of 117.

From 15 August to 7 September, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to nearly 600,000 people, including 13,500 children under the school meals programme, and 105,000 mothers and young children.

During the same period, the agency brought an additional 29 truck-loads into the country, including Lipid-based Nutrient Supplements (LNS), for the prevention and treatment of malnutrition.

Phiri added that in anticipation of the high food needs and further disruptions to supply chains, food and other stocks have been positioned at strategic border points in Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. A logistics hub of 5,000 square meters is also being established in Termez, Uzbekistan, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad World United Nations Mobile Herat Kandahar Young Geneva Same Uzbekistan Tajikistan Hub August September November Border Stocks Women National University From Top Million

Recent Stories

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leadership determined to empowering national c ..

UAE leadership determined to empowering national cadres&#039; role in driving ec ..

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Mohammed meets President of Internatio ..

Mansour bin Mohammed meets President of International Cycling Union

2 hours ago
 Borrell Says EU Has No Other Option But to Engage ..

Borrell Says EU Has No Other Option But to Engage With Taliban Government

3 minutes ago
 Senate body for approving energy, petroleum goods ..

Senate body for approving energy, petroleum goods tariff by parliament

3 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.