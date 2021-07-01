(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Marseille, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Marseille confirmed the arrival of Brazilian midfielder Gerson on a five-year contract three weeks after announcing an agreement with his club Flamengo.

Gerson, 24, who had joined the Brazilian outfit in 2019 after spells with Roma, Fiorentina and Fluminense, has passed his medical at the French side after a deal was agreed on June 9.

According to reports he has cost the former Champions League winners 20 million Euros ($23.75 million) and is their second signing of the summer after US teenager Konrad de la Fuente from Barcelona.