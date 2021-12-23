- Home
Football: CAF Super Cup Result
Faizan Hashmi 34 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 12:30 AM
AlRayyan, Qatar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :result of annual CAF Super Cup match at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Wednesday: Al Ahly (EGY, holders) 1 (Mohamed 90) Raja Casablanca (MAR) 1 (Ibrahim 13-og)Ahly win 6-5 on penalties
