Football: Italian Serie A Table

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 12:40 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Rome, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Inter Milan 11 9 1 1 24 11 28 Juventus 10 8 2 0 18 9 26 Roma 11 6 4 1 20 12 22 Atalanta 10 6 3 1 30 16 21 Lazio 10 5 3 2 22 10 18 Cagliari 10 5 3 2 16 10 18 Napoli 11 5 3 3 21 15 18 Fiorentina 10 4 3 3 15 13 15 Parma 10 4 1 5 15 14 13 AC Milan 10 4 1 5 10 13 13 Verona 10 3 3 4 7 8 12 Bologna 11 3 3 5 15 17 12 Torino 10 3 2 5 11 16 11 Udinese 10 3 1 6 5 17 10 Sassuolo 9 3 0 6 16 18 9 Lecce 10 2 3 5 11 19 9 Genoa 10 2 2 6 13 23 8 Brescia 9 2 1 6 9 14 7 SPAL 10 2 1 7 7 17 7 Sampdoria 10 1 2 7 6 19 5 afpJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB

