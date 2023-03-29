UrduPoint.com

Formula One World Championship Standings

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Formula One world championship standings

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :World championship standings ahead of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on Sunday, the third race of the season: Drivers 1. Max Verstappen (NED) 44 pts, 2.

Sergio Perez (MEX) 43, 3. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 30, 4. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 20, 5. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 20, 6. George Russell (GBR) 18, 7. Lance Stroll (CAN) 8, 8. Charles Leclerc (MON) 6, 9. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 4, 10.

Esteban Ocon (FRA) 4, 11. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 4, 12. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 1, 13. Alexander Albon (THA) 1, 14. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 0, 15. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 0, 16. Logan Sargeant (USA) 0, 17. Zhou Guanyu (CHN) 0, 18.

Nyck de Vries (NED) 0, 19. Oscar Piastri (AUS) 0, 20. Lando Norris (GBR) 0Constructors1. Red Bull 87 pts, 2. Aston Martin 38, 3. Mercedes 38, 4. Ferrari 26, 5. Alpine 8, 6. Alfa Romeo 4, 7. Haas 1, 8. Williams 1, 9. AlphaTauri 0, 10. McLaren 0

Related Topics

USA World Mercedes Hamilton Melbourne George Alpine Logan Pierre Sunday Oscar Ferrari Alfa Romeo Aston Martin Race McLaren

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th March 2023

1 hour ago
 Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

8 hours ago
 President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.