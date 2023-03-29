Formula One world championship standings

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :World championship standings ahead of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on Sunday, the third race of the season: Drivers 1. Max Verstappen (NED) 44 pts, 2.

Sergio Perez (MEX) 43, 3. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 30, 4. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 20, 5. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 20, 6. George Russell (GBR) 18, 7. Lance Stroll (CAN) 8, 8. Charles Leclerc (MON) 6, 9. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 4, 10.

Esteban Ocon (FRA) 4, 11. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 4, 12. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 1, 13. Alexander Albon (THA) 1, 14. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 0, 15. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 0, 16. Logan Sargeant (USA) 0, 17. Zhou Guanyu (CHN) 0, 18.

Nyck de Vries (NED) 0, 19. Oscar Piastri (AUS) 0, 20. Lando Norris (GBR) 0Constructors1. Red Bull 87 pts, 2. Aston Martin 38, 3. Mercedes 38, 4. Ferrari 26, 5. Alpine 8, 6. Alfa Romeo 4, 7. Haas 1, 8. Williams 1, 9. AlphaTauri 0, 10. McLaren 0