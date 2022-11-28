Governor of Jeddah gives away awards to winners of the World Cup for Touristic Cars Race

(@FahadShabbir)

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Juluwe, Governor of Jeddah, gave away prizes to winners of the Saudi round of the 2nd World Cup for Touristic cars Race (WTCR), organized by the International Federation for Cars in cooperation with the Saudi Vehicles sports company held at Jeddah cornice pitch from 25 - 27 November 2022.

Prince Khalid bin Sultan bin Alabdullah Al-Faisal, President of the board of directors of the Saudi Federation for Cars and Motor Cycles, attended the event in addition to a number of princes and senior officials and fans.