Haaland scores on return from injury as Dortmund go top in Germany

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Erling Haaland scored on his return from injury on Saturday as Borussia Dortmund knocked Bayern Munich off top spot in the Bundesliga with a 3-1 win at Wolfsburg.

Haaland netted his 50th Bundesliga goal in as many games, just eight minutes after coming off the bench in the second half following a five-week absence with a leg injury.

He fired in a Julian Brandt cross, adding to an Emre Can penalty and Donyell Malen goal for Dortmund after Wout Weghort had given Wolfsburg an early lead.

Bayern can later regain top spot when they host strugglers Arminia Bielefeld.

The return of Haaland is a huge boost for Dortmund, who host Bayern next weekend in a top-of-the-table clash.