Hong Kong Police Charge Multiple Dissidents With Security Crimes: Statements

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 12:20 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Hong Kong police began charging a group of prominent dissidents with national security crimes Sunday, intensifying the use of Beijing's sweeping new law to cripple the finance hub's democracy movement.

"Leung Kwok-hung and Jimmy Sham are charged with one count of 'conspiracy to subvert'," the League of Social Democrats said in a statement.

Owen Chow and Frankie Fung were also hit with the same charge, their teams confirmed, as dozens of other activists were ordered to report to police stations across the city on Sunday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

