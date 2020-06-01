Hong Kong shares open with big gains

Hong Kong, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied at the start of trade Monday after Donald Trump stopped short of imposing sanctions on China over its plans for a security law in the city.

The Hang Seng Index surged 2.

52 percent, or 578.44 points, to 23,539.91.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.69 percent, or 19.61 points, to 2,871.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange gained 0.74 percent, or 13.20 points, to 1,799.71.