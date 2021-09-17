UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks Rise To End Four-day Losing Streak

Fri 17th September 2021 | 01:30 PM

Hong Kong, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Friday with a gain, bringing an end to four days of painful selling, with casinos and tech firms clawing back some of the week's steep losses.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.

03 percent, or 252.91 points, to 24,920.76.

But the Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.19 percent, or 6.87 points, to 3,613.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.35 percent, or 6.50 points, to 2,446.05.

