Imran Khan, Sri Lankan PM discuss bilateral, regional matters

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa held a one-on-one meeting, and discussed issues of bilateral and regional importance.

The two leaders affirmed the resolve to strengthen relations in diverse areas in the meeting held at Temple Trees - the office of Sri Lanka Prime Minister.

The two sides focused on strengthening ties in areas of trade and investment, health and education, agriculture, science & technology, security, culture and tourism.

Earlier, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa received Prime Minister Imran Khan on his arrival here at the Bandaranaike International Airport this afternoon.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is the first Head of Government to visit Sri Lanka after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa assumed office last year, which is reflective of the importance both countries attach to their important relationship.

He is undertaking the visit to the island nation on the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart.