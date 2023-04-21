UrduPoint.com

In Eid Message, Munir Akram Calls For Bearing In Mind Kashmiris' Plight Under Indian Occupation

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2023 | 11:10 AM

In Eid message, Munir Akram calls for bearing in mind Kashmiris' plight under Indian occupation

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, in his Eid ul-Fitr message, has extended "heartiest" greetings to Pakistanis and Muslims, and urged them to keep in their thoughts the people of Kashmir who continue to suffer under Indian occupation.

"On the auspicious occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, I wish to extend heartiest greetings to you and your loved ones, in particular to the Muslim community in New York and those serving at the United Nations and beyond," he said.

"I hope that the holy month of Ramazan was one of reflection, self-purification and learning in which you were able to ordain the message of Almighty Allah towards your fellow human beings and achieve Taqwah by submitting to His will and placing common good and prosperity before self," the message said.

"The occasion of Eid ul-Fitr serves us a reminder that in our happiness we should remember not to forget the less fortunate and never stop doing charitable acts towards those who may either be disadvantaged or are unable to join in the festivities of the day." "We should count our blessings as a nation and reflect on all our achievements and commitments including in the face of natural calamities such as the one which shook us last year," the ambassador said, pointing out that more needs to be done to better "our political and economic situation".

"Let's us also not forget our Kashmiri brothers & sisters who continue to yearn under the shadows of illegal occupation awaiting the promised right of self-determination," the message added.

