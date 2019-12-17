'Jumanji' sequel bests 'Frozen II' to top N.America box office

(@imziishan)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :"Jumanji: The Next Level" iced out "Frozen II" at the North American box office this weekend, raking in $59.3 million on its debut, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Monday.

Sony's latest "Jumanji" sequel stars Jack Black, Dwayne ("The Rock") Johnson and Kevin Hart as a group of friends once more sucked into a dangerous video game world.

Disney's "Frozen II" -- a return to Arendelle and the magical animated world of Queen Elsa, sister Anna and the gang -- took in $19.1 million for the Friday-to-Sunday period.

In third place was Lionsgate's droll murder mystery "Knives Out," at $9.1 million. Daniel Craig stars as a Southern detective hired by an anonymous client to unravel the bloody death of a wealthy patriarch.

Fourth spot went to new Warner Bros. release "Richard Jewell," a revisiting of the real-life tale of an Atlanta security guard falsely accused of a 1996 Olympics bombing.

The film sparked controversy by suggesting that a now-dead female journalist traded sex for inside information. At $4.7 million, it was one of the poorest openings ever for a Clint Eastwood movie.

In fifth was Universal's new slasher film "Black Christmas," which appropriately opened on Friday the 13th, with a $4.2 million take that nearly recouped the film's $5 million cost.

It features a group of sorority sisters stranded on a deserted campus over the holidays -- naturally, fending off a killer.

Rounding out the top 10 were: "Ford v. Ferrari" ($4.1 million) "Queen & Slim" ($3.6 million) "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" ($3.3 million)"Dark Waters" ($1.9 million)"21 Bridges" ($1.2 million).