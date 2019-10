(@imziishan)

Chicago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Kenya's Brigid Kosgei shattered Paula Radcliffe's 16-year-old women's marathon world record Sunday, winning the Chicago Marathon in 2 hours, 14 minutes and 4 seconds.

Kosgei broke the mark of 2:15:25 set by Radcliffe in the London Marathon on April 13, 2003.