Libyan premier meets with CIA director in Tripoli

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Libya's prime minister met with the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Thursday.

According to a statement by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh's media office, William Burns was visiting Tripoli and the meeting was attended by Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush, intelligence chief Hussein Al-Aeb and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Adel Gomaa.

"During the meeting, Burns stressed the need to develop economic and security cooperation between the two countries, praising the state of stability and growth witnessed by Libya during the recent period," said the statement.

Dbeibeh for his part said "the goal of the Government of National Accord is to stabilize Libya and find international support for elections to take place.

"Oil-rich Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011, when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power.

The situation has worsened since last March, when the East Libya-based parliament appointed a new government led by former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha, but Tripoli-based Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, one of the two figures claiming power and authority in Libya, insists he will cede authority only to a government that comes through an "elected parliament," raising fears that Libya could slip back into a civil war.