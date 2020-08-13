UrduPoint.com
Loan Ranger Odegaard Returns To Real Madrid

Thu 13th August 2020

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Norwegian international midfielder Martin Odegaard returned to Real Madrid on Wednesday after his season-long loan at La Liga rivals Real Sociedad came to an end.

It was the 21-year-old's third loan deal since he arrived in Madrid in 2015 after spending the 2017-18 season at Heerenveen and the following campaign also in the Netherlands at Vitesse Arnhem.

"It's hard to get loved so much in such a short time, but Martin Odegaard pulled it off. We will never forget everything he gave us during this unforgettable season," said Sociedad in a statement.

Odegaard was key to the Basque club's European push last season where they qualified for the Europa League having finished sixth in the table.

At one stage Sociedad appeared comfortably on course for a place in the Champions League.

Odegaard played 36 times for the club last season, helping them to the final of the Copa del Rey final where they will play historic rivals Athletic Bilbao in a game which has yet to take place due to the coronavirus.

