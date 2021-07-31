TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :-- Following are the medal winners of fencing women's sabre team at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Saturday: 1. ROC (Olga Nikitina, Sofia Pozdniakova, Sofya Velikaya) 2.

France (Sara Balzer, Cecilia Berder, Manon Brunet, Charlotte Lembach) 3. South Korea (Choi Sooyeon, Kim Jiyeon, Seo Jiyeon, Yoon Jisu)Enditem(Generated by Xinhua news Robot.)