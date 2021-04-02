Militant suspect blows herself, child up in Tunisia: ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Tunis, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :A suspected foreign militant blew herself and her little girl up with an explosives belt as security forces closed in in mountains of central Tunisia, the interior ministry said Friday.

It said the child she was carrying died on the spot and another small girl was wounded Thursday as the woman detonated the belt in the remote Mount Selloum area of Kasserine near the Algerian border, a known militants hideout.

It said the woman's husband was also killed in the operation.