Open Menu

Myanmar Junta 'likely' To Hold Polls In 2025: Party Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Myanmar junta 'likely' to hold polls in 2025: party officials

Yangon, Myanmar, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Myanmar's junta will likely hold elections in 2025, officials from military-sanctioned political parties told AFP on Tuesday.

"Elections are likely to be held in 2025," a senior member of the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party told AFP. A member of another junta-approved party confirmed the news.

Thirty-six political parties have been granted permission to take part in any future polls, the junta-stacked election commission said Tuesday, without giving a date for when they would be held.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing called for "necessary preparations" to be completed ahead of a national census in 2024, the state-backed Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Saturday.

An election can only take place after a census has been completed, the paper reported him as saying.

The United States has said any elections under the junta would be a "sham" and analysts say they would be targeted by the junta's opponents.

The military justified its February 2021 coup with unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud in 2020 elections won resoundingly by Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy San Myanmar United States February 2020 From

Recent Stories

Medlab Middle East to kick off in Dubai on Februar ..

Medlab Middle East to kick off in Dubai on February

2 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat firs ..

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat first against Afghanistan

42 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 06 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

53 minutes ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. India tickets fetch over INR 5.7m each

60 minutes ago
 ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a H ..

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Embarks on a Historic Tour to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico ..

Masood Khan urges Pakistani diaspora in New Mexico to invest in Pakistan

2 hours ago
EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiati ..

EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiative to plant mangrove trees for ..

3 hours ago
 Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to pro ..

Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to provide relief to electricity con ..

3 hours ago
 ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication e ..

ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication emergency plan

3 hours ago
 IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elah ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elahi

4 hours ago
 UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous