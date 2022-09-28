UrduPoint.com

New Island Continues To Form In Tonga Due To Volcanic Eruption

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 04:50 PM

New island continues to form in Tonga due to volcanic eruption

SUVA, Sept. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :A new island is forming in Tonga's western volcanic chain due to the Home Reef effusive lava flow eruption over the past days since Sept. 10 this year.

According to the Matangi Tonga Online news website on Wednesday, as of Sept. 19, the island measured 211 meters north-south and 218 meters east-west with an approximate total surface area of 8.6 acres and an estimated height of 15 meters above sea level. There are no hazard alerts for residents in Vava'u and Ha'apai.

Tonga's Geological Services (TGS) reported that the aviation alert level was lowered from orange to yellow on Sept. 27.

Monitoring of the eruption is ongoing with daily notices issued on the status of the eruption.

The TGS update on the Home Reef volcano said that the volcanic activities in the previous 24 hours were progressive with 21 volcanic events, one of which was ash eruption compared to 15 volcanic events in the prior 24 hours.

TGS said the volcano activity poses low risks to the Vava'u and Ha'apai communities.

Home Reef is located 25 km southwest of Late Island, 22 km northeast of Lateiki (Metis Shoal) and 75 km northwest of Mo'unga'one Island.

In January this year, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano near Nuku'alofa, capital of Tonga, erupted violently and triggered a tsunami.

Related Topics

Tsunami Orange Alert Tonga January From

Recent Stories

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US ..

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US cypher storms into social medi ..

25 minutes ago
 "I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran ..

"I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran Khan to leaked audio

53 minutes ago
 World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

1 hour ago
 Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minist ..

Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minister

1 hour ago
 Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.