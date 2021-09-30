UrduPoint.com

Nunes Gets Maiden Call-up For Portugal World Cup Qualifier

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

Nunes gets maiden call-up for Portugal World Cup qualifier

Lisbon, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Brazilian-born midfielder Matheus Nunes was on Thursday handed a first call-up to the Portugal squad ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg and a friendly against Qatar.

Real Betis defensive midfielder William Carvalho makes a return to Fernando Santos' 24-man squad after a disappointing Euro 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo will have a chance to build on his recently-claimed record of international goals scored (111) when the Portuguese take on 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar on October 9 and Luxembourg three days later, both in the southern city of Faro.

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches and Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix, however, miss out on selection.

After five World Cup qualifying matches, Portugal lead Group A on 13 points, two ahead of Serbia.

Portugal squad Goalkeepers (3): Rui Patricio (Wolverhampton Wanderers/ENG), Anthony Lopes (Lyon/FRA), Diogo Costa (Porto) Defenders (8): Joao Cancelo (Manchester City/ENG), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United/ENG), Ruben Dias (Manchester City/ENG), Pepe (Porto), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-German/FRA), Domingos Duarte (Granada/ESP) Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Danilo Pereira (PSG/FRA)Midfielders (7): Joao Palhinha (Sporting), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers/ENG), Joao Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers/ENG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/ENG), Joao Mario (Benfica), William Carvalho (Real Betis/ESP), Matheus Nunes (Sporting)Forwards (6): Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG) Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United/ENG), Diogo Jota (Liverpool/ENG), Rafa Silva (Benfica), Andre Silva (RB Leipzig/GER), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia/ESP)

