UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Olympic Champion Ledecka Pulls Out Of Snowboarding Worlds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 02:50 PM

Olympic champion Ledecka pulls out of snowboarding worlds

Prague, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Ester Ledecka, the 2018 Olympic champion in alpine skiing's super-G and snowboarding's parallel giant slalom, said Monday she was pulling out of the world snowboarding championships over an unspecified injury.

The 25-year-old Czech was due to start competing at the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships at Rogla, Slovenia in a parallel giant slalom on Monday.

She said she would not take part in Tuesday's parallel slalom either.

"I was getting ready for the races and looking forward, but I can't even complete my stretching, let alone carry the snowboard over my head single-handed," Ledecka said.

"So I have decided I have nothing to do at the start," she added in a statement published by her agent Sport Invest.

"Together with my team, we will work hard so I could race at the skiing World Cup Final in Lenzerheide" on March 17-21, Ledecka said.

A crossover star, Ledecka won the season-opening snowboarding parallel giant slalom at Cortina d'Ampezzo in December.

That was her first snowboard World Cup race for 11 months.

Related Topics

World Alpine Slovenia March December 2018 Olympics Race

Recent Stories

Chinese political academy begins spring semester

7 minutes ago

Senate elections to be held through secret ballot: ..

7 minutes ago

Chinese hospital completes rare lung-liver transpl ..

7 minutes ago

Ejaz Durrani who is known as "Ranjha" passes away

25 minutes ago

Pashinyan's Opponents Break Into Governmental Buil ..

13 minutes ago

Chinese media urge change after football champions ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.