Over 25,000 people infected with dengue in Laos since January

VIENTIANE, Sept. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :A total of 25,546 cases of dengue fever have been recorded across the country since January 2022, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.

A report issued by the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health on Friday said the country reported 162 new cases of dengue fever, bringing the total number of infections to 25,546 with 18 deaths recorded.

The 18 deaths included five in Lao capital Vientiane and Attapeu province each, three in Saravan province, two each in Luang Namtha province and Xieng Khuang province, and one in Oudomxay province.

The highest number of dengue patients was reported in Lao capital Vientiane with 12,890, while 3,614 cases were recorded in Luang Namtha province, and 1,454 in Attapeu province.

Lao Ministry of Health suggested five simple measures as the most effective method of dengue control, which are being practiced by households across the region.

These measures consist of closing and sealing all unused containers, flushing out all water vessels, placing small guppy fish in water jars as they eat mosquito larvae, cleaning areas around homes, and remembering to do these four tasks each week.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue fever is one of the fastest growing infections, with Thailand, Laos, the Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidences.

The number of dengue cases in the Western Pacific region has more than doubled over the past 10 years.