UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Proposes 'urgent' Action Plan To Address Poverty & Hunger, Especially For Vulnerable People

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Pakistan proposes 'urgent' action plan to address poverty & hunger, especially for vulnerable people

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan has called for an urgent "plan of action" to grapple with poverty and huger that have been made more acute by the current geo-political tensions, especially for the peoples facing war and occupation for decades.

"The consequence of current geo-political tensions is coup de grace for the poor: prices of food and energy have spiraled; food and related commodities, including fertilizers, are in short supply and unaffordable for the poorest people and the poorest countries – in Africa, Afghanistan and elsewhere," Ambassador Munir Akram said at an event held at UN Headquarters in New York.

The event was jointly prepared by five UN agencies -- FAO, IFAD, UNICEF, WFP and WHO -- to report on progress towards ending hunger, achieving food security and improving nutrition and to provide in depth analysis on key challenges for achieving this goal in the context of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. This year's edition focuses on repurposing food and agricultural policies to make healthy diets more affordable.

While underscoring the need for a "plan of action," Ambassador Akram said the international community must maintain access to food and end supply restrictions, export bans, hoarding, speculation and panic buying of food and fertilizers.

Supply chains should be kept fully operational, including for processing food and related logistics, he said, hoping that the UN Secretary-General and friends like Turkey will succeed in opening access not only to Ukraine wheat, but also to Russian wheat.

The Pakistani envoy said that support must be provided to enable food producers, especially smallholders in developing countries, to contribute to increases in local and national food production through adequate access to seeds, fertilizer and finance.

Ambassador Akram also called for moderating food prices, especially for inflation-hit developing countries, through appropriate international, national and market mechanisms.

In addition, he said, emergency grants and concessional financing must be provided to countries experiencing social and financial distress to secure adequate food and related supplies, proposing the creation of a Special Food Emergency Fund under UN auspices.

Longer-term action must start with promoting sustainable systems of food consumption and production; stopping waste and pollution; conserving water; promoting forestation, and respect biodiversity and the world's natural habitats, the Pakistani envoy said.

"Let us work together to eradicate poverty and achieve zero hunger by 2030," Ambassador Akram added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Afghanistan World United Nations Ukraine Poor Russia Turkey Progress New York Market Event Wheat

Recent Stories

Three notorious dacoits killed during encounter wi ..

Three notorious dacoits killed during encounter with police

15 minutes ago
 UNFPA representative calls on Minister for Human R ..

UNFPA representative calls on Minister for Human Rights

25 minutes ago
 Kyrgios races into Wimbledon semi-finals

Kyrgios races into Wimbledon semi-finals

51 minutes ago
 'Suddenly, shooting started': Uzbek city reels fro ..

'Suddenly, shooting started': Uzbek city reels from violence

51 minutes ago
 Cobble king Clarke wins Tour de France stage five ..

Cobble king Clarke wins Tour de France stage five with bike throw

51 minutes ago
 300 pilgrims with disabilities arrive in Jeddah to ..

300 pilgrims with disabilities arrive in Jeddah to perform Hajj

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.