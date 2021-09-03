UrduPoint.com

Palestinian Killed In Gaza Clashes With Israeli Army: Local Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 02:00 AM

Palestinian killed in Gaza clashes with Israeli army: local authority

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :A Palestinian man died Thursday and at least 15 more were wounded in night clashes with the Israeli army near the Gaza Strip border, the local health ministry said.

The 26-year-old man died of bullet injuries in the abdomen, it said. One of the wounded was in a serious condition.

Related Topics

Army Gaza Died Man Border

Recent Stories

President urges business community to develop bran ..

President urges business community to develop brand Pakistan, tap export potenti ..

2 hours ago
 SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime ..

SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime Minister ; endorses govt's le ..

2 hours ago
 Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Si ..

Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Situation in Afghanistan - US St ..

2 hours ago
 Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

2 hours ago
 Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Al ..

Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Ali Geelani

2 hours ago
 Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With Saudi Foreign M ..

Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With Saudi Foreign Minister - State Department

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.