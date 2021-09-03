Palestinian killed in Gaza clashes with Israeli army: local authority

(@FahadShabbir)

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :A Palestinian man died Thursday and at least 15 more were wounded in night clashes with the Israeli army near the Gaza Strip border, the local health ministry said.

The 26-year-old man died of bullet injuries in the abdomen, it said. One of the wounded was in a serious condition.