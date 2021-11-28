UrduPoint.com

Palmeiras Beat Flamengo After Extra Time To Win Copa Libertadores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 09:20 AM

Montevideo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Deyverson scored an extra-time winner as reigning champions Palmeiras retained the Copa Libertadores on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Flamengo in an all-Brazilian final in Montevideo.

Palmeiras struck five minutes in through Raphael Veiga but ex-Inter Milan forward Gabriel Barbosa equalised in the second half for 2019 winners Flamengo.

On-loan Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira committed a horrible mistake in the 95th minute to allow Deyverson to run through and earn Palmeiras the biggest club title in South American football for the second season in a row, and third time overall.

