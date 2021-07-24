Philippines logs 6,216 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 27,000

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :-- The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday 6,216 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,543,281.

The DOH said the death toll climbed to 27,131 after 241 more patients died from the viral disease.

"The unusually high number of deaths reported today can be attributed to a backlog of cases being updated after the resolution of the system error," the DOH explained, referring to the technical glitch that marred its data reporting system this week.

The DOH reported Saturday that it had detected additional 17 new Delta variant cases, raising the country's tally to 64.

The DOH said nine of the 17 local Delta cases were detected in Metro Manila, while three were in the nearby Calabarzon region. Three of the new cases are active, while 14 were tagged as recovered.