PM grieves over death of Mudassar Sultan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his grief over the death of Mudassar Sultan, a Pakistani citizen, in Saudi Arabia.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that he had just learnt about the demise of Mudassar Sultan who was a precious asset for the party.

The Pakistani embassy in Saudi Arabia had been instructed to bring his body to Pakistan, he further added.

The prime minister also prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the family to bear the loss with fortitude.