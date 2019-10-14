Populists top Poland vote, expand majority: exit poll

(@imziishan)

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Poland's governing right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party won a general election in Poland on Sunday, expanding its majority, according to an exit poll by the Ipsos institute.

The PiS scored 43.

6 percent of the vote for 239 seats in the 460-member lower house of parliament, outpacing the centrist Civic Coalition (KO) opposition with 27.4 percent support (130 seats) and a leftist coalition that took 11.9 percent (43 seats), the poll for Poland's three major television stations said.