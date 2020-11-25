UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protests Spread In Tunisia's Interior Demanding Jobs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 01:00 AM

Protests spread in Tunisia's interior demanding jobs

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Demonstrations have spread in Tunisia's interior to demand work and investment in the traditionally marginalised region.

The latest protests in the country's centre and south come after residents of the southern city of Tataouine reached a November 7 deal with the government to end a months-long blockade of an oil installation.

In exchange, the administration of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi agreed to create hundreds of jobs and a fund to launch economic projects in the region.

Days later, residents of the central region of Kasserine began a protest outside the Douleb oil field, demanding a halt in production to force the authorities to honour previous promises towards their region.

Production at the field was suspended on Monday, said regional governor Adel Mabrouki -- the latest in a string of similar blockades.

Tunisia's inland has been marginalised for decades, and regional inequalities and graduate joblessness were key drivers of the 2011 revolution that overthrew longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Successive governments -- Tunisia has had nine in the 10 years since the uprising began in the central town of Sidi Bouzid -- have promised to pump resources into the region, but employment and investment remain stubbornly low.

The Tataouine protests followed a previous months-long 2017 protest blockade of an oil site that led to a deal local residents say successive governments have never honoured.

Kasserine, close to the Algerian border, has seen repeated protests over the years, with many residents bitter over its low level of development despite its rich natural resources and agricultural production.

Mabrouki urged experts to "find new ways to improve living conditions", saying unemployment had reached 40 percent in the region, more than double the national average.

In Gabes, in southeastern Tunisia, hundreds of demonstrators have been holding a sit-in in front of the city's industrial zone, witnesses told AFP.

Protesters blocked roads and hobbled industrial activities, according to local media and Kheireddine Debeya, a protest organiser.

"The patience of residents has run out because of the negligence of the authorities, who haven't kept any of their promises," Debeya said.

The movement is demanding investment, the hiring of thousands of young people by local companies and more action against industrial pollution from phosphate processing.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Governor Exchange Oil Young Tataouine Kasserine Gabes Tunisia SITE November Border 2017 Dictator Media From Government Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Armenian Opposition Calls on Ruling Party to Joint ..

33 minutes ago

Big Heart Foundation to enhance health services fo ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Slovak foreign minister discus ..

2 hours ago

England's Lawrence to miss Wales clash

26 minutes ago

'Terrorist motives' probed after two hurt in Swiss ..

26 minutes ago

French parliament gives initial approval to contro ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.