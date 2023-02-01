UrduPoint.com

Rights Group Accuses Ukraine Of Using Banned Mines

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Rights group accuses Ukraine of using banned mines

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Human Rights Watch on Tuesday accused Ukraine of using banned anti-personnel landmines against invading Russian forces, saying almost 50 civilians, including five children, had been wounded.

Ukraine's defence ministry insisted the army upholds its treaty obligations against mines, but will not comment on the types of weapons used until the war ends.

Distributed by rocket across a target area, the tiny PFM mines are also known as "butterfly" or "petal" mines for their distinctive shape.

"Ukrainian forces appear to have extensively scattered landmines" around the Izyum area in the northeast, HRW arms expert Steve Goose said.

Russian forces held Izyum between April and early September, when Kyiv retook it in a counter-offensive.

"Russian forces have repeatedly used anti-personnel mines and committed atrocities across the country, but this doesn't justify Ukrainian use of these prohibited weapons," Goose said.

Spokesman for the UN secretary general Farhan Haq said in New York, "It's clear that when there's any chance that armaments are being used that caused such casualties, that this (should) be fully investigated, and so we would encourage that to happen." Ukraine is a signatory to the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty and destroyed much of its Soviet stock by 2020.

But in 2021 -- the year before the Russian attack -- Kyiv reported to the UN that over 3.3 million PFM mines contained in artillery rockets were yet to be destroyed.

HRW said its researchers on the ground saw physical evidence of such rockets and traces of the mines in the Izyum area, as well as speaking to witnesses who had themselves encountered mines, knew someone who was injured, or had been warned about the weapons.

"Healthcare workers said that they treated nearly 50 civilians, including at least five children, who were apparently injured from anti-personnel mines," HRW said.

"About half of the injuries involved traumatic amputations of the foot or lower leg, injuries consistent with PFM blast mines".

"Ukraine should recommit to the Mine Ban Treaty's strict prohibitions, open an investigation into the recent apparent use of PFM anti-personnel mines, hold those responsible to account, and take steps to secure and destroy its stocks of antipersonnel mines," the rights group said, also urging Russia to end their use.

HRW said it presented the Ukrainian authorities with a summary of the findings in November.

Deputy Defence Minister Oleksandr Polishchuk replied but did not provide direct answers to the allegations, it added.

But he said: "Ukraine is a reliable member of the international community, and it fully commits to all international obligations in the sphere of mine usage. This includes the non-use of anti-personnel mines in the war."Ukraine authorities could not comment on the types of weapons used "before the end of the war and the restoration of our sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Related Topics

Injured Attack Defence Minister Army United Nations Ukraine Russia New York April September November Stocks 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

27 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not pe ..

Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not performing duties

7 minutes ago
 Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in ..

Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in Kyiv Friday

7 minutes ago
 Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

47 minutes ago
 Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting ap ..

Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting appears in UK court

7 minutes ago
 64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.