UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rio To Allow Football Fans From October 4

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 08:40 AM

Rio to allow football fans from October 4

Rio de Janeiro, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Rio de Janeiro on Friday authorized football fans to return to stadiums from October 4, after a six-month hiatus for the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to batter Brazil.

"Rio city hall announces the return of fans to stadiums," the city said in a statement.

"They will be required to wear protective masks and undergo temperature checks at the entrance. Ticket sales will be online to avoid crowds." The decision still needs a green light from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

Rio authorities had initially announced in June they would allow fans back into stadiums from July 10, but quickly backtracked as the pandemic surged.

Mayor Marcelo Crivella said the city would allow up to 20,000 fans at the first match, to be played at the legendary Maracana stadium between Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense.

He said he hoped that would help reduce crowds at the city's iconic beaches, where the authorities have struggled to enforce a ban.

"We're going to call on the CBF to make Maracana stadium an alternative to the beach. Today, perhaps the biggest problem Rio faces are the big crowds of people with no masks at the beach," he told journalists.

"We can allow up to 20,000 people. Maybe that will be 20,000 less people at the beach." The attendance figure, one-third of the venue's capacity, is high compared to what authorities elsewhere in the world have allowed for the first post-lockdown matches with fans -- 5,000 in France, 2,500 in Britain, 300 in Germany, for example.

It is on a par with what the NFL's Dallas Cowboys allow at games -- but with their stadium only one-fourth full.

Brazil has the second-highest death toll in the pandemic, after the United States, with nearly 136,000 people killed.

Rio de Janeiro state is among the areas hit hardest. If it were a country, it would have the world's second-highest mortality rate from the disease, at 102 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

Related Topics

Football World France Germany Rio De Janeiro Dallas Brazil United States June July October From Flamengo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP, NCEMA announce safety protocols for social ..

8 hours ago

Canada Shelves Free Trade Negotiations With China ..

8 hours ago

Nearly Half of US Voters Think Trump Deserves Nobe ..

8 hours ago

UN Libya Envoy Commends Sarraj's Decision to Resig ..

9 hours ago

Migrants on Lesbos face desperate plight

8 hours ago

Minsk May Respond to Looming EU Sanctions by Limit ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.