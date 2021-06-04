UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Player Detained Over Suspected Match-fixing At French Open: Police Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Russian player detained over suspected match-fixing at French Open: police source

Paris, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Paris police on Friday detained Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova over the suspected fixing of a doubles match at the French Open last year, a police and legal source told AFP.

Sizikova, 26, who is ranked 101st in the women's doubles rankings, was detained on Thursday night after playing in this year's tournament, the source in the Paris prosecutor's office said.

An investigation into possible corruption and fraud was opened last October over a first-round match in 2020 that saw Sizikova and her American partner Madison Brengle defeated by Romanian pair Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig.

Suspicions were aroused because of abnormally high betting activity on the game registered in countries outside of France which was reported to law enforcement, a source close to the case told AFP at the time.

One game in particular -- the fifth of the second set -- was being analysed by investigators after it featured two unusual double-faults by Sizikova.

On Thursday, Sizikova and her new partner Ekaterina Alexandrova were heavily defeated in under an hour 1-6, 1-6 by Australian pair Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round of the women's doubles.

Related Topics

Tennis Corruption Storm Police Russia France Mitu Paris Madison October Women 2020

Recent Stories

Rehman Malik, Gillani discuss current political si ..

11 minutes ago

COVID-19 lockdown in Laos extended till June 19

11 minutes ago

Footwear exports dip one percent in 10 months

16 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 cases top 106,000

16 minutes ago

Belarus Ready to Receive European Delegation at NP ..

16 minutes ago

Two Arrested in Hong Kong for Promoting Banned Tia ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.