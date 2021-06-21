UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scotland's Billy Gilmour Tests Positive For Covid-19: Scottish FA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Scotland's Billy Gilmour tests positive for Covid-19: Scottish FA

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Scotland's hopes of making it beyond the group stages of a major tournament for the first time were dealt a huge blow on Monday by the news Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 20-year-old, who was man-of-the-match in Friday's 0-0 draw against England at Wembley, will miss Tuesday's Euro 2020 clash against Croatia at Hampden.

Related Topics

Croatia Euro 2020 Chelsea Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Court allows interim bail to Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad police launch helpline, set up desk to l ..

18 minutes ago

No safe heavens for Talibans in Pakistan, says Sha ..

1 hour ago

US should find political solution before leaving A ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthis attempted attack on Khamis Mu ..

2 hours ago

Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.