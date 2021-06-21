(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Scotland's hopes of making it beyond the group stages of a major tournament for the first time were dealt a huge blow on Monday by the news Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 20-year-old, who was man-of-the-match in Friday's 0-0 draw against England at Wembley, will miss Tuesday's Euro 2020 clash against Croatia at Hampden.