So-called Afghan letter to UNSC president about alleged Pakistani airstrikes 'ignored': Ambassador Akram

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :A letter sent by the so-called Chargé d'affaires (CDA) of the Afghan Mission to the United Nations to the UN Security Council President for the month of April about the alleged cross-border Pakistani airstrikes has been "ignored", as he doesn't speak for Afghanistan, Pakistan's Ambassador Munir Akram said Saturday.

"Yes, he's circulated the letter. The so-called Afghan CDA represents no one and has no locus standi to speak for Afghanistan", Ambassador Akram said when asked for his comments by APP correspondent.

"The letter has been ignored," he added.

The letter, addressed to the Council President, Barbara Woodwards, was signed by Naseer Ahmad Faiq as "CDA" of the Afghan mission, which is still run by appointees of the ousted President Ashraf Ghani's regime as the United Nations has still not extended recognition to the Taliban government.

Consequently, Suhail Shaheen, who was named by the Taliban as Ambassador to the UN, has not been able to assume his post in New York.

Ghulam Isaczai, who was the Afghan ambassador here when the Taliban swept to power last August, resigned from his post a few months ago.