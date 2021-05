Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Spain expects to welcome around 45 million foreign tourists in 2021, just over half the number who came in 2019 before the pandemic struck, the tourism minister said Wednesday.

"It's a cautious forecast but it's realistic, that we can recover half of the international tourists that we had in 2019," Reyes Maroto told reporters.