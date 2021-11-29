UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka 113-1 Against West Indies In Second Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Sri Lanka 113-1 against West Indies in second Test

Galle, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka reached 113 for one when play was called off early due to bad light on day one of the rain-delayed second Test against the West Indies in Galle on Monday.

Play got underway only after tea, with the hosts winning the toss and batting first.

Openers Dimuth Karunaratne (42) and Pathum Nissanka (61) added 106 runs before the captain offered a return catch to Roston Chase.

Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0.

