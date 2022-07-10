Sri Lanka v Australia second Test scoreboard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Galle, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle on Sunday: Australia 1st innings 364 (M.

Labuschagne 104, S. Smith 145 not out; Jayasuriya 6-118) Sri Lanka 1st innings (overnight 184-2, K. Mendis 84, A. Mathews 6) P. Nissanka c Green b Starc 6 D. Karunaratne lbw b Swepson 86 Kusal Mendis lbw b Lyon 85 A.

Mathews c Labuschagne b Starc 52 D. Chandimal not out 118 Kamindu Mendis b Swepson 61 N. Dickwella c Cummins b Lyon 5 R.

Mendis not out 7 Extras (b3, lb6, w1, nb1) 11 Total (6 wickets, 149 overs) 431 Yet to bat: M.

Theekshana, P. Jayasuriya, K. Rajitha Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Nissanka), 2-164 (Karunaratne), 3-186 (K. Mendis), 4-269 (Mathews), 5-402 (Kamindu), 6-409 (Dickwella) Bowling: Starc 19-2-47-2, Cummins 24-5-70-0 (nb1), Lyon 56-5-160-2, Green 6-0-20-0 (w1), Swepson 32-2-90-2, Head 8-0-27-0, Labuschagne 4-0-8-0 Toss: Australia Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Michael Gough (ENG)tv umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)