Suspected tornado hits Barrie in Canada

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) --:No casualties were reported after a suspected tornado ripped through Barrie region in Ontario province of Canada Thursday afternoon, leaving a trail of destructed homes, according to CBC.

The storm lasted about 10-15 minutes and Barrie police responded to reports of significant damage in the southeast end of the city, which is about 115 km north of Toronto.

Barrie police said thousands are without power and are sending residents to nearby schools for refuge.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford posted to social media expressing his sympathy for those impacted by the storm.

Environment Canada first issued a severe thunderstorm watch just before noon for Barrie and other areas. That was upgraded to a tornado warning by early afternoon which ended just before 3 p.m. ET.

Much of southern Ontario beyond Toronto remains under a severe thunderstorm watch according to Environment Canada.