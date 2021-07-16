UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspected Tornado Hits Barrie In Canada

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

Suspected tornado hits Barrie in Canada

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) --:No casualties were reported after a suspected tornado ripped through Barrie region in Ontario province of Canada Thursday afternoon, leaving a trail of destructed homes, according to CBC.

The storm lasted about 10-15 minutes and Barrie police responded to reports of significant damage in the southeast end of the city, which is about 115 km north of Toronto.

Barrie police said thousands are without power and are sending residents to nearby schools for refuge.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford posted to social media expressing his sympathy for those impacted by the storm.

Environment Canada first issued a severe thunderstorm watch just before noon for Barrie and other areas. That was upgraded to a tornado warning by early afternoon which ended just before 3 p.m. ET.

Much of southern Ontario beyond Toronto remains under a severe thunderstorm watch according to Environment Canada.

Related Topics

Storm Police Canada Social Media Barrie Toronto Ontario Ford P

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza get Golden Visa

35 minutes ago

All efforts to be made to probe Dasu incident, PM ..

49 minutes ago

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation J ..

2 hours ago

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2021” award by ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 16, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.