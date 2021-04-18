UrduPoint.com
Syria To Hold Presidential Vote On May 26: Parliament

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

Syria to hold presidential vote on May 26: parliament

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Syria is to hold a presidential election on May 26, the parliament speaker announced Sunday, the country's second in the shadow of civil war, seen as likely to keep President Bashar Al-Assad in power.

Syrians abroad will be "able to vote at embassies" on May 20, Hamouda Sabbagh said in a statement, adding that prospective candidates could hand in their applications from Monday.

