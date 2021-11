Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks gave up gains and closed lower on Tuesday on continued worry about the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.63 percent, or 462.16 points, to end at 27,821.76, while the broader Topix index fell 1.03 percent, or 20.13 points, to 1,928.35.