UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, UK PM Discuss 'united Diplomatic Response' To Saudi Attack: London Zak/bp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:20 PM

Trump, UK PM discuss 'united diplomatic response' to Saudi attack: London zak/bp

London, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke Wednesday of a "united diplomatic response" to the attack on Saudi oil installations, Downing Street said without mentioning a military option.

"They condemned the attacks and discussed the need for a united diplomatic response from international partners. They also spoke about Iran and agreed that they must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon," the British leader's office said in a statement.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Iran Nuclear Oil Trump Saudi From Weapon

Recent Stories

Greenwood takes centre stage as Solskjaer turns to ..

25 minutes ago

Thomas to lead Britain at world championships

25 minutes ago

Health deptt using resources to control dengue: Dr ..

25 minutes ago

Kiev Endangered New Normandy Four Summit - Russian ..

25 minutes ago

Serbia's Accession to EU Not Determined Yet, Depen ..

25 minutes ago

AJK President emphasizes need of unity for resolut ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.