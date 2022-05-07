UrduPoint.com

Two Dead In Shooting At Dutch 'care Farm'

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Two dead in shooting at Dutch 'care farm'

The Hague, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Two people were shot dead and two wounded on Friday at a "care farm" in the Netherlands for people with mental or social issues, police and local media said.

Dutch police said they arrested a man and recovered a firearm after the incident in Alblasserdam, overlooking the famed Kinderdijk windmills near Rotterdam, a UNESCO world heritage site.

The dead were a 16-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman, a police spokesman at the scene was quoted as saying by the ANP news agency.

A 13-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman were seriously wounded.

"The suspect has been arrested and the firearm has been seized. The witnesses are taken care of, help is arranged for them. The investigation is underway," Rotterdam police said on Twitter.

The male suspect has been known to police for several years as "confused and a nuisance", several Dutch media reported.

The shooting happened at a farm where children, young people and adults with conditions such as autism and Alzheimer's work with animals as a form of therapy, broadcaster NOS said.

Two air ambulances had landed at the scene and numerous emergency vehicles were stationed outside the farm, it said.

The man, who lives in a village near Alblasserdam, was wanted by police in connection with the death of a shoemaker in Vlissingen, Zeeland, on Wednesday, attorney general Hugo Hillenaar told a press conference.

"Shortly after the Alblasserdam tragedy, it turned out that the suspect was the same man as the one sought by the police," Hillenaar said.

The man has no criminal record but was known to police as a troubled individual, he said, adding the suspect went to the care farm a few years ago as a client.

He has been charged in both the Vlissingen and Alblasserdam cases.

The shoemaker in Vlissingen had been sentenced to two years in prison in 2014 for abusing his underage son, the Omroep Zeeland media reported.

Related Topics

Dead World Police Awami National Party Twitter Vehicles Young Man Male Rotterdam Same Netherlands SITE Criminals Women Media

Recent Stories

US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nucle ..

US Assesses North Korea Preparing to Conduct Nuclear Test This Month - State Dep ..

19 minutes ago
 Woman allegedly commits suicide

Woman allegedly commits suicide

19 minutes ago
 Redrawing electoral maps, a conspiracy to disempow ..

Redrawing electoral maps, a conspiracy to disempower Muslim majority in IIOJK: A ..

19 minutes ago
 US Charges 2 Puerto Rico Mayors With Accepting Bri ..

US Charges 2 Puerto Rico Mayors With Accepting Bribes, Extortion - Justice Dept.

19 minutes ago
 Hopes fade for trapped miners in Burkina Faso

Hopes fade for trapped miners in Burkina Faso

20 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.